This course focuses on the literature and culture of the early U.S. republic (roughly 1780-1820) with a special emphasis on exploring different kinds of media and representation and also on Transatlantic intellectual exchange. We'll look at transnational movements like Romanticism, abolitionism, and religious revivalism during this period, and try to understand how they impacted the thinking andattitudes of people living in the United States. We'll also explore changing ideas about rhetoric and public speaking (aka 'natural language'), theatrical and non-theatrical performances, material print culture, the Revolutionary-era politics of Spanish-speaking Latin America, and figurative art and the relationship of these cultural trends to literary production. Required Texts Guillermo Castillo-Feliú (translator), Xicoténcatl: An anonymous historical novel about the events leading up to the conquest of the Aztec empire (UT Austin Press, orig. published in Philadelphia, 1826) ISBN-13: 978029271214-0 Jay Fliegelman, Declaring Independence (Stanford UP) ISBN-13: 978-0804720762 Charles Brockden Brown, Ormond; Or the Secret Witness (Hackett Classics) ISBN-13: 9781603841252 Susanna Rowson, Charlotte Temple and Lucy Temple (Penguin Classics) ISBN-13: 9780140390803 Possible other texts (PDF & ebook) Hugh Henry Brackenridge, Modern Chivalry William Apess, Son of the Forest and Sermon on King Philip Venture Smith, A Narrative of the Life and Adventure of Venture, 1798 Phyllis Wheatley and Jupiter Hammon (poetry) John Marrant, A Narrative of the Lord's Wonderful Dealings with John Marrant, 1785 Posted:

12/18/2017



Originator:

Daniel De Paula Valentim Hutchins



Email:

Daniel.hutchins@ttu.edu



Department:

English





Categories

Academic

Departmental

