We are looking for healthy adults between 50 to 60 years of age to participate in a research study on the effects of different surfaces and shapes in gripping small heavy objects. The study will be conducted at Texas Tech in the Mechanical Engineering building - ME 142 (Human Centric Research and Design Lab). In the study, participants will sit and move simple metal objects across a partition. Participants must be right-handed writers and must NOT suffer from motor movement impairments such as stroke, visual impairment (other than glasses), fibromyalgia, and cerebral palsy. The session will take no longer than 45 minutes. Research participation is completely confidential. Experiments will begin January 2nd.

For more information or if you are interested in participating, please contact Jazmin Cruz at jazmin.aguilar@ttu.edu

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.