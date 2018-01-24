TTU HomeTechAnnounce

OLLI Presents "Spring Kickoff" January 24th at 5:30pm

Discover what the spring semester has to offer by joining us for the spring kickoff event. Make plans to attend this come and go event at the Museum of Texas Tech University Helen DeVitt Jones Sculpture Court where you can enroll in classes, mix and mingle with OLLI friends and visit with this semester’s professors who will be on hand to answer questions about their upcoming presentations.

 

This evening will be free to OLLI members as a thank you for your participation in the OLLI program at Texas Tech University. 
Posted:
1/10/2018

Originator:
Matthew Coffern

Email:
matthew.coffern@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 1/24/2018

Location:
Museum of Texas Tech University at 3301 4th St.

