Discover what the spring semester has to offer by joining us for the spring kickoff event. Make plans to attend this come and go event at the Museum of Texas Tech University Helen DeVitt Jones Sculpture Court where you can enroll in classes, mix and mingle with OLLI friends and visit with this semester’s professors who will be on hand to answer questions about their upcoming presentations.

This evening will be free to OLLI members as a thank you for your participation in the OLLI program at Texas Tech University.