Join well - known Lubbock artist and graphic designer, Pat Maines, as she shares her passion for collecting and creating miniatures. To most people, miniatures are dollhouses and serve as a foundation for collecting, but to Pat they are an art form - giving items like broken jewelry, buttons and small containers a second chance. Instructor: Pat Maines Posted:

Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 2/7/2018



Location:

Texas Tech Plaza, 1901 University Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79410



