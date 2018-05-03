Acrylics are easy and incredibly versatile. They can be used as liquid (like watercolor) or more solid (like oils) depending on your desire. This class will show you the fundamental roots of acrylics, how to make your paintings come alive with vibrant color and realism, or create movement and balance in an abstract or still life.

The class will be hands - on common approaches to painting fine art with Acrylic.

You will receive instruction on the technical use of the tools and some of the mediums that can further the use of your acrylics.

Day 1 Introduction of Acrylic Applications and Design

Day 2 Paint the Light

Day 3 Contrast, Focus, and Defining Patterns

Day 4 When a Shadow is a Shadow

Instructor: June Musick