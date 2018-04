Join OLLI for the short trip to Tulia, TX to explore the galleries of world renowned artist, Kenneth Wyatt. Attendees will hear from the artist himself on his passion for art and what has kept him creating all these years. After spending time at the gallery, members will have lunch at Tulia favorite, El Camino Restaurant. Posted:

4/17/2018



Originator:

Matthew Coffern



Email:

matthew.coffern@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 4:30 PM

Event Date: 5/1/2018



Location:

Texas Tech Plaza, 1901 University Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79410



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization