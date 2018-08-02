TTU HomeTechAnnounce

"Tweet for Tat: Is it Social Media or Antisocial Media?" Feb 8 2:00pm

Posting, messaging, tweeting, trolling and bullying are all terms that are associated with the use of what we have come to call Social Media. But is that an accurate name -- has Social Media evolved to become Antisocial Media or has it always been a bit of both?  We will discuss views on the communication role, societal impact and ever evolving use of Social Media.  Our focus will not be on a “how to” but on a “what is” approach that reviews Social Media’s effect on our communication.

 

Instructor: Michael Zahn
1/25/2018

Matthew Coffern

matthew.coffern@ttu.edu

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Date: 2/8/2018

Texas Tech Plaza, 1901 University Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79410

