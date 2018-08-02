Posting, messaging, tweeting, trolling and bullying are all terms that are associated with the use of what we have come to call Social Media. But is that an accurate name -- has Social Media evolved to become Antisocial Media or has it always been a bit of both? We will discuss views on the communication role, societal impact and ever evolving use of Social Media. Our focus will not be on a “how to” but on a “what is” approach that reviews Social Media’s effect on our communication.
Instructor: Michael Zahn