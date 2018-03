This ostensibly veiled subject is offered to engage and challenge participants to become mindful of human trafficking in all its insidious incarnations. Research gathered by Dr. Crews and two TTU Ph.D.’s, includes narratives from law enforcement, professional counselors, traffickers, and victims. Come learn about why human trafficking is such an elusive concern from behind the scenes. Instructor: Charles Crews, Ph.D. Posted:

