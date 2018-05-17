The myths and legends of the American West don’t always stem from historical fact, but rather through our impressions from the movies. For nearly 60 years, the Western film genre was one of the most popular forms of mass entertainment. Actors like John Wayne and directors like John Ford became synonymous with the genre. In this course, we’ll watch selected films or clips from films and discuss how early cinema helped to form our understanding of both the historical and fictional American West. Facilitator: Rob Weiner, M.A., M.S. Posted:

5/3/2018



Originator:

Matthew Coffern



Email:

matthew.coffern@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 5/17/2018



Location:

Texas Tech Plaza, 1901 University Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79410



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

