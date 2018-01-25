In his fourth series of cooking classes, Dirk Rambo introduces us to the Chef’s Table. Traditionally, the chef’s table is located in a restaurant kitchen and is reserved for special guests of the chef. Guests at this table receive a special front row view of the culinary action – sometimes even participating in the preparation. Join Dirk Rambo and his wife Jan in their home to receive our very own OLLI Chef’s Table experience!
For $45, customers are treated to a five-course menu including wines and coffee:
Menu #1
· The Devil’s Egg with Lacquered Bacon
· Sweet and Sour Salad
· Creamy Mushroom Soup
· Certified Angus Beef Tenderloin Brochette
· Loaded Potato Casserole
· Steamed Broccoli
· Crème Brulee
Instructor: Dirk Rambo
Capacity for this class is 12 OLLI participants.