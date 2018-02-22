Chef’s Table with Dirk Rambo I



In his fourth series of cooking classes, Dirk Rambo introduces us to the Chef’s Table. Traditionally, the chef’s table is located in a restaurant kitchen and is reserved for special guests of the chef. Guests at this table receive a special front row view of the culinary action – sometimes even participating in the preparation. Join Dirk Rambo and his wife Jan in their home to receive our very own OLLI Chef’s Table experience!



For $45, customers are treated to a five-course menu including wines and coffee:



Menu #1



· The Devil’s Egg with Lacquered Bacon



· Sweet and Sour Salad



· Creamy Mushroom Soup



· Certified Angus Beef Tenderloin Brochette



· Loaded Potato Casserole



· Steamed Broccoli



· Crème Brulee



Instructor: Dirk Rambo





Capacity for this class is 12 OLLI participants.

Event Information

Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 2/22/2018



Location:

Dirk and Jan Rambo's Home (address will be sent out to registrants prior to the class)



