OLLI Presents "Chef's Table with Dirk Rambo II" March 22nd at 5:30pm

In his fourth series of cooking classes, Dirk Rambo introduces us to the Chef’s Table. Traditionally, the chef’s table is located in a restaurant kitchen and is reserved for special guests of the chef. Guests at this table receive a special front row view of the culinary action – sometimes even participating in the preparation. Join Dirk Rambo and his wife Jan in their home to receive our very own OLLI Chef’s Table experience!

For $45, customers are treated to a five-course menu including wines and coffee:

Menu #2

· Classic Shrimp Cocktail

· Caesar Salad with House Made Dressing

· New England Clam Chowder

· Roasted Cornish Hen with Lemon and Capers

· Roasted Summer Vegetables

· Chocolate Lava Cake



Instructor: Dirk Rambo


Capacity for this class is 12 OLLI participants.

Posted:
3/8/2018

Originator:
Matthew Coffern

Email:
matthew.coffern@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 3/22/2018

Location:
Dirk and Jan Rambo's Home (address will be sent out to registrants prior to the class)

