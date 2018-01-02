Is there any challenge more intimidation than surveying the wide array of wines at Specs or Market Street in an effort to purchase an enjoyable wine for a casual dinner or special occasion? Navigating through dozens of grape varietals with perplexing labels and wide-ranging prices presents quite a challenge to find the right wine at the right value. If this describes your wine pilgrimage, this tasting dinner and seminar is designed just for you. The four-course wine pairing menu and lively discussion will provide you with great insight in discovering wines you like, selecting wines by occasion and, most importantly, how to become a savvy wine buyer. This enjoyable evening will provide you with the skills to take on those expansive wine aisles with confidence and joy.
Instructor: Garvin O'Neil
Capacity for this class is 40 OLLI participants