TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
OLLI Presents "Wine Savvy - What To Drink & How To Shop" Feb 1st at 6:00pm
Is there any challenge more intimidation than surveying the wide array of wines at Specs or Market Street in an effort to purchase an enjoyable wine for a casual dinner or special occasion? Navigating through dozens of grape varietals with perplexing labels and wide-ranging prices presents quite a challenge to find the right wine at the right value. If this describes your wine pilgrimage, this tasting dinner and seminar is designed just for you. The four-course wine pairing menu and lively discussion will provide you with great insight in discovering wines you like, selecting wines by occasion and, most importantly, how to become a savvy wine buyer. This enjoyable evening will provide you with the skills to take on those expansive wine aisles with confidence and joy.

Instructor: Garvin O'Neil

Capacity for this class is 40 OLLI participants
Posted:
1/11/2018

Originator:
Matthew Coffern

Email:
matthew.coffern@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Date: 2/1/2018

Location:
Skyview's Restaurant, Top Floor, Texas Tech Plaza, 1901 University Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79410

Categories