OLLI Presents "Wine Savvy - What To Drink & How To Shop" Feb 1st at 6:00pm

Is there any challenge more intimidation than surveying the wide array of wines at Specs or Market Street in an effort to purchase an enjoyable wine for a casual dinner or special occasion? Navigating through dozens of grape varietals with perplexing labels and wide-ranging prices presents quite a challenge to find the right wine at the right value. If this describes your wine pilgrimage, this tasting dinner and seminar is designed just for you. The four-course wine pairing menu and lively discussion will provide you with great insight in discovering wines you like, selecting wines by occasion and, most importantly, how to become a savvy wine buyer. This enjoyable evening will provide you with the skills to take on those expansive wine aisles with confidence and joy.

Instructor: Garvin O'Neil

Capacity for this class is 40 OLLI participants Posted:

1/11/2018



Originator:

Matthew Coffern



Email:

matthew.coffern@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Date: 2/1/2018



Location:

Skyview's Restaurant, Top Floor, Texas Tech Plaza, 1901 University Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79410



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

