Lubbock prides itself on being “the friendliest city in America.” But are we, perhaps, too friendly? How do our rates of communicable disease compare with other areas of the state? Why do our rates differ from those of other regions? In this session, we’ll discuss how Lubbock—from the biological and social factors to the built environment—stacks up and what we can do to improve the well - being of our community. Instructor: Madeline McClure Posted:

Matthew Coffern



matthew.coffern@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 2/15/2018



Texas Tech Plaza, 1901 University Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79410



