Celebrating 20 years, the Bryon Martin Advanced Technology Center (ATC) began its partnership between Lubbock ISD, South Plains College and Market Lubbock (now LEDA) with one idea in mind - preparing students to enter the workforce with a wide range of high-wage, high skill, high-demand career choices through career and technical education (CTE) classes. Come see our state-of-the-art culinary lab, welding and manufacturing labs, automotive and collision labs, construction technology lab, Floral Design lab and LISD TV station.
Instructor: Lisa Dudding, M.Ed.