TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
OLLI Presents "CTE Emerges As a Hidden Gem in the Lubbock Community" Feb 27 4:30

Celebrating 20 years, the Bryon Martin Advanced Technology Center (ATC) began its partnership between Lubbock ISD, South Plains College and Market Lubbock (now LEDA) with one idea in mind - preparing students to enter the workforce with a wide range of high-wage, high skill, high-demand career choices through career and technical education (CTE) classes.  Come see our state-of-the-art culinary lab, welding and manufacturing labs, automotive and collision labs, construction technology lab, Floral Design lab and LISD TV station. 

Instructor:  Lisa Dudding, M.Ed.
Posted:
2/13/2018

Originator:
Matthew Coffern

Email:
matthew.coffern@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 2/27/2018

Location:
Byron Martin ATC at 3201 Avenue Q.

Categories