For most in the TV business, KCBD is just a stepping stone to a larger market. However, Abner Euresti and Karin McCay have made KCBD their permanent home working together for over 30 years. They are the longest running dual anchor team in the United States. Join us for dinner, a tour, live newscast and Q&A with Abner Euresti and Karin McCay. Instructor: K arin McCay

2/20/2018



Matthew Coffern



matthew.coffern@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 3/6/2018



KCBD, 5600 Avenue A., Lubbock, TX 79404



