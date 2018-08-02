Join Lubbock County Chief Medical Examiner as he gives an inside look into his role as lead pathologist for the county. Dr. Natarajan and his team are called upon in any and all unnatural or unexpected deaths, or situations where a Medical Doctor is unable to certify a cause of death. The Medical Examiner’s office is required to be involved in cases of homicide, suicide, accidents, and deaths that are undetermined. In such instances it is the role of Dr. Natarajan and his staff to determine the cause and manner of death and give testimony in court.
Instructor: Sridhar Natarajan, M.D., M.S.