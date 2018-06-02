Do you sometimes feel like your memory is not what it used to be? Forgetting where the keys are? Can’t remember special dates? Difficulty calculating or processing? All too often, we just claim these moments are due to aging. Perhaps….but what if these are an early warning signs of unhealthy aging impacting our brains? Join us to examine: what is Dementia / Alzheimers; are there different types of cognitive decline; and, what can be done to prevent and / or reverse cognitive decline. Instructor: Cheryl Benoit , M.S. Posted:

Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 2/6/2018



Texas Tech Plaza, 1901 University Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79410



