From a small farm in Acuff, the seeds of music were planted that would grow into the second generation of Maines Brothers. However, success with music was not great enough to over - shadow their love and time for family. You are welcome to join us for lunch, music and stories as Steve Maines and Kenny Maines share an inside look at their musical roots, their love for family, and the highways and by-ways they took along the way! Posted:

1/23/2018



Originator:

Matthew Coffern



Email:

matthew.coffern@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 2/6/2018



Location:

Lubbock Women's Club at 2020 Broadway Ave.



