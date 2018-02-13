It takes extraordinary courage to be President of the United States. The person occupying the First Office is subject to criticism from all sides of the political spectrum. Political parties, the public, and lobbyists are often fickle and the Presidents have to make hard choices that they think are in the best interest of the country. They have to show courage in the face of opposition that in some cases may cost them the Presidency.

This course is an on-going discussion of Presidential historian’s Michael Beschloss’s New York Times bestselling book, Presidential Courage: Brave Leaders and How They Changed America 1789-1989 . These classes will focus on Harry Truman, John F. Kennedy, and Ronald Reagan Required Text Presidential Courage by Michael Beschloss ISBN-10: 0743257448 ISBN-13: 978-0743257442

Facilitator: Rob Weiner, M.A., M.S.