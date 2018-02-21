Don and Terri Caldwell have long been an active part of the Lubbock and West Texas communities. Just the mention of their names brings up images such as The Cactus Theater, the Cactus Cuties, and 4th on Broadway. Music and love for family have been full time jobs for the Caldwells and the talent that has been showcased through the years has included all of the immediate Caldwell family: Don, his wife Terri, and their children Todd, Toby and Cami. Come enjoy a great meal and visit with the Caldwells on what life holds for them after the Cactus Theater.