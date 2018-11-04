This class will focus on bioethics issues with certain gene editing technologies. We will discuss eugenics, disabilities and disableism, and the potential for a GATTACA world. GATTACA is a 1997 movie by Andrew Niccol telling the story of a society divided between those who have been perfected through genetic editing technology and those who have not. As gene editing technologies have progressed so much in the last 20 years, it is certainly time to take a look at where we are going.

Instructor: Francesca di Poppa, Ph.D.

3/28/2018



Originator:

Matthew Coffern



Email:

matthew.coffern@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Date: 4/11/2018



Location:

Location: Texas Tech Plaza, 1901 University Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79410



