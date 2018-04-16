TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
OLLI Presents "Let's Play Golf" April 16th at 2:00pm

This class is designed to introduce you to the game of golf or improve your existing game. You will gain an understanding of the equipment, rules, etiquette and basic technique to play golf. This outdoor class will cover both short game and full swing. Wear comfortable clothes and shoes.

 

Instructor: Gregory Fields 
Posted:
4/2/2018

Originator:
Matthew Coffern

Email:
matthew.coffern@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Date: 4/16/2018

Location:
TTU Rawls Course

Categories