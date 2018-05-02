Pianist George Winston will perform a benefit solo piano concert at Hemmle Recital Hall this evening (Monday, February 5, 2018) at 7:30 p.m. The concert will benefit Friends of Music and all proceeds will support the George Winston and Friends of Music Scholarship Endowment for music majors. Tickets for the performance are $20 (general admission) and are available online at music.ttu.edu, at Eventbrite.com, or at the door prior to the concert.

There will also be a food drive at the concert in support of the South Plains Food Bank, and audience members are encouraged to bring a non-perishable donation to the concert.

This benefit solo piano concert will feature selections from Winston's melodic piano recordings, as well as R&B piano, stride piano, Vince Guaraldi’s timeless Peanuts pieces, and more. Winston will also play some Hawaiian slack-key guitar and harmonica.

Best known for his seasonally themed recordings, Winston has released thirteen solo piano albums since 1972, including Autumn (1980), Winter Into Spring (1982), December (1982), Summer (1991) and Linus & Lucy – The Music of Vince Guaraldi (1996), which features compositions by the late jazz pianist as well as pieces from the Peanuts television specials. In 2010 his solo piano album entitled Love Will Come – The Music of Vince Guaraldi, Vol. 2 was nominated for a Grammy award. His most recent album, released in March 2017, is entitled Spring Carousel – A Cancer Research Benefit and consists of compositions written by Winston while in recovery from a bone marrow transplant for Myelodysplastic Syndrome at City of Hope in Duarte, California. 100% of the proceeds from sales of Spring Carousel will directly benefit City of Hope.

For additional information, please visit Winston’s website at www.georgewinston.com.

CONTACT: Cyndy Porter, administrative unit coordinator, School of Music, Texas Tech University, (806) 834-7835 or cyndy.porter@ttu.edu