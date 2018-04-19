Call for Entries - "My Hometown" Photography/Video Competition Deadlines: Photography Exhibit: February 15, 2018 Video Exhibit: March 23, 2018





Eligibility: Open to all international students attending Texas Tech University.





International students attending Texas Tech are invited to submit photos and videos for the annual "My Hometown" exhibition, which showcases the best photos and videos of hometowns taken by TTU international students. Approximately 35 images will be selected for display and exhibited in the galleries of Texas Tech University's International Cultural Center during April and May, 2018. Winning videos will be showcased during International Week in April, 2018.





A reception will be held on April 19, 2018 from 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM





Awards: $150 for First Place, $100 for Second Place, and $50 for Third Place.





For more information about how to enter the "My Hometown" competition, visit international.ttu.edu, or contact Jan Stogner, Assistant Director for International Art & Culture. jan.stogner@ttu.edu / 806-834-2372