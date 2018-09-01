What You Can Do

Attend the Open Textbook Workshop — a two-hour session where you can discover open textbooks in your field. After the workshop, you’ll be asked to write a short review of an open textbook from the Open Textbook Library. Your review will benefit other faculty considering open textbooks. You’ll receive a $200 stipend for your participation and written review.



When: 10 a.m. – Noon | Friday, Feb. 2, 2018



Where: University Library Room 309



Who: Led by Jasmine Roberts, strategic communications instructor at Ohio State University and Michelle Reed, open educational resource librarian at the University of Texas at Arlington



Register/Apply for Stipend: http://guides.library.ttu.edu/OER/Workshops



Take five minutes to apply by Jan. 22, 2018, 11:59 p.m.



Seating is limited and open textbooks are not available for all subjects. Preference will be based on textbook subject area availability.







Open Textbooks

Open textbooks can help alleviate the burden of textbook costs for students and provide faculty with content that can be customized for their course. Open textbooks are full, real textbooks, used by many faculty across the country, and licensed to be freely used, edited, and distributed.







If you have questions about this workshop or open textbooks, please contact Camille Thomas, the scholarly publishing librarian, at 806.834.5474 or camille.thomas@ttu.edu.

1/9/2018



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 1/9/2018



Location:

University Library Room 309



