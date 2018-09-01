TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Graduate Workshop Certificate Program

Attend 8 of 10 workshops and receive a certificate certifying your proficiency in research strategies. All workshops will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Friday afternoons in Library Instruction Lab 150, beginning Jan. 19.

Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech University Libraries and the Graduate School.

The 10 workshops include:

Best Practices in Library Research - Jan. 19

How to Do a Literature Review - Jan. 26

Publishing Your Research - Feb. 2

Poster Presentation Workshop - Feb.9

Managing Your Citations - Feb. 16

Identifying Grants for Research and Project Funding - Feb 23

Managing Your Research Data - March 2

Predatory Publishing - March 9

Altmetrics - March 23

Copyright and Fair Use - March 30


You only need to attend 8 of the 10 workshops to be eligible for the certificate.

Register for workshops by clicking here, or via library.ttu.edu by clicking the “About” tab and “Events.”

 For more information, contact:

Brian Quinn
Graduate Student Services Librarian
brian.quinn@ttu.edu
806.834.2148
Graduate Center hours:
Mondays: 2-4 p.m.
Tuesdays: 2-4 p.m.

 

 
Posted:
1/9/2018

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


