Attend 8 of 10 workshops and receive a certificate certifying your proficiency in research strategies. All workshops will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Friday afternoons in Library Instruction Lab 150, beginning Jan. 19.
Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech University Libraries and the Graduate School.
The 10 workshops include:
Best Practices in Library Research - Jan. 19
How to Do a Literature Review - Jan. 26
Publishing Your Research - Feb. 2
Poster Presentation Workshop - Feb.9
Managing Your Citations - Feb. 16
Identifying Grants for Research and Project Funding - Feb 23
Managing Your Research Data - March 2
Predatory Publishing - March 9
Altmetrics - March 23
Copyright and Fair Use - March 30
You only need to attend 8 of the 10 workshops to be eligible for the certificate.
Register for workshops by clicking here, or via library.ttu.edu by clicking the “About” tab and “Events.”
For more information, contact:
Brian Quinn
Graduate Student Services Librarian
brian.quinn@ttu.edu
806.834.2148
Graduate Center hours:
Mondays: 2-4 p.m.
Tuesdays: 2-4 p.m.