Legislation was signed in 1983 creating a federal holiday marking the birthday of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This federal holiday was first observed in 1986. In 1994, Congress passed the King Holiday and Service Act, designating the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Holiday as a national day of service. Taking place each year on the third Monday in January, the MLK Day of Service is the only federal holiday observed as a national day of service – a day on, not a day off (American Association of State Colleges and Universities).

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service and Civic Engagement Symposium sponsored by University Student Housing will be held on January 15th from 9:00 am. to 3:00 pm. Times are subject to change slightly due to the service projects available. The service project will occur off campus and will be followed by a symposium on campus about civic engagement. To reserve your spot, limited spots are available, please contact Resident Life Coordinator for Civic Engagement and Outreach, Paige Muehlenkamp at paige.muehlenkamp@ttu.edu .