Introduction to Dataverse at the Texas Data Repository

Faculty, staff and graduate students: Get an introduction to a small-scale repository offered by the Library

Store research and make it available online

Create a dataverse of your own with sample data To register, click here.



For more information, contact matt.mceniry@ttu.edu or heidi.winkler@ttu.edu.







Posted:

1/16/2018



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 1/23/2018



Location:

Library Instruction Lab 150



Categories

Academic

Departmental