Hey transfer students- We're glad to have you here in Raiderland! Don't get lost on your first day of class! Bring your course schedule to the Student Union Building, Bell Tower room between 2-4 PM on Wednesday, January 17th and get a personalized campus map that helps you plan the best way to travel between classes and figure out exactly which bus to take to get to class on time.

Visit our website for more information: www.transferconnection.ttu.edu