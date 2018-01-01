Join the Transfer Connection for Transfer Student Welcome Week (Jan. 17-19). While you are there, you can meet up with the Transfer Ambassadors and learn more about the Transfer Techsans, a student organization designed to help students create a social network once they transfer to Tech by providing social events, community service events, and other activities. January 17, 2-4 PM, SUB Bell Tower Rm- Personalized Campus Maps January 18, 7-9 PM, SUB Matador Rm- Transfer Techsans Kickoff Night January 19, 11 AM-1 PM, SUB Free Speech Area- T-shirt Swap & Breakfast Visit our website for more information and the schedule: www.transferconnection.ttu.edu Posted:

1/1/2018



Nicole Terrell



nicole.terrell@ttu.edu



Transition and Engagement





Student Organization

Orientation

