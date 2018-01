Are you a member of Transfer Techsans, or just want to see what the organization is all about? Then come to the Transfer Student Welcome Week: Transfer Techsans Kickoff Night on Thursday, Janaury 18th from 7-9 PM in the SUB Matador room for a fun night of games, food and prizes, and learn more about the only student organization on campus exclusively for transfer students!





Visit our website for more information and the schedule: www.transferconnection.ttu.edu