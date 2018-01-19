TTU HomeTechAnnounce

**Transfer Students** T-shirt Swap & Breakfast event is TODAY!!

Join the Transfer Connection for the annual Transfer Student Welcome Day T-Shirt Swap! Come meet your fellow transfers TODAY from 11 AM- 1 PM in the Free Speech Area of the Student Union Building and enjoy some donuts and hot coco (while supplies last). And don't forget to bring a t-shirt from your previous college or university and swap it out for a FREE Texas Tech shirt!


*Must have a t-shirt to get a t-shirt 

*Must show email invitation to get a donut and hot coco


Visit our website for more information and the schedule: www.transferconnection.ttu.edu
Posted:
1/19/2018

Originator:
Nicole Terrell

Email:
nicole.terrell@ttu.edu

Department:
Transition and Engagement

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 1/19/2018

Location:
Free Speech Area of the Student Union Building

