In memory of Gloria Lyerla’s years of service, a fund has been established by friends and family to support Texas Tech University researchers in their efforts to acquire from rare and/or difficult to retrieve materials. The purpose of the Research Travel Grant program is to assist Texas Tech University researchers in meeting the costs of travel to research collections of libraries, archives, museums and other repositories throughout the world.

Gloria Lyerla worked for more than 30 years at the Texas Tech University Libraries. Her dedication to the support of research on the TTU campus and throughout Texas was an inspiration to her colleagues. Her leadership within the Interlibrary Loan area brought state-wide and national recognition to Texas Tech.

The award is open to full-time TTU tenure track or tenured faculty members. Successful applications will receive an award of up to $750 in a single payment. The award must be used for the exclusive purpose of helping to defray the researchers’ travel expenses, and is intended to be used in the 12 months immediately following the award announcement.

Deadline: February 15, 2018.

For more information and to submit an application:

http://library.ttu.edu/about/admin/gloria-lyerla/index.php

Please contact libraries.faculty.research@ttu.edu any questions.