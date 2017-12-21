|
Give your family tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters and be rewarded with lifelong memories.
It’s a game. It’s a show. IT’S A GO! The Original Harlem Globetrotters are on an all-new, action-packed, star-studded Amazing Feats of Basketball tour – and they’re headed your way. You’ll witness basketball artistry. Ball-handling wizardry. Crowd-pleasing, fun-for-the-whole-family athletic extravaganza! Plus, for a limited time, save 35% on your tickets when you enter code SAVE35.
To purchase holiday discount tickets online, CLICK HERE and enter the code "SAVE35" to enter the site for ticket selection.
* IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THIS OFFER:
• Valid online only by entering the code 'SAVE35' in the special offer code box.
• Valid on select seats.
• Cannot be combined with any other offers.
• Player rosters in each city will vary and are subject to change.
• Autograph and photograph session subject to availability.
• Not valid on previously purchased tickets.
• Offer valid now thru December 25 at 10 PM.
• Additional fees may apply.
For additional information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit www.harlemglobetrotters.com.
|Posted:
12/21/2017
Originator:
Cindy Harper
Email:
CINDY.HARPER@ttu.edu
Department:
United Spirit Arena
