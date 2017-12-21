



It’s a game. It’s a show. IT’S A GO! The Original Harlem Globetrotters are on an all-new, action-packed, star-studded Amazing Feats of Basketball tour – and they’re headed your way. You’ll witness basketball artistry. Ball-handling wizardry. Crowd-pleasing, fun-for-the-whole-family athletic extravaganza! Plus, for a limited time, save 35% on your tickets when you enter code SAVE35.



To purchase holiday discount tickets online, SAVE35" to enter the site for ticket selection.



* IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THIS OFFER:

• Valid online only by entering the code 'SAVE35' in the special offer code box.

• Valid on select seats.

• Cannot be combined with any other offers.

• Player rosters in each city will vary and are subject to change.

• Autograph and photograph session subject to availability.

• Not valid on previously purchased tickets.

• Offer valid now thru December 25 at 10 PM.

• Additional fees may apply.



For additional information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit

12/21/2017



Originator:

Cindy Harper



Email:

CINDY.HARPER@ttu.edu



Department:

United Spirit Arena





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

