



Focused Inbox is intended to make the process of email management easier by helping you focus on the emails that matter most to you. This feature is not meant to take control of your email, but rather works to prioritize what is most important for you. Email directed to your Focused Inbox is determined automatically by taking into account the people you interact with most often, and the content of the email itself (e.g., newsletters, machine generated mail, etc.). You can switch between tabs at any time to take a quick look. You can easily reclassify emails between Focused and Other. The more you use the Focused Inbox, the more you train the software.



Options are available to fine tune your Focused Inbox, by allowing you to control to which tab email messages are delivered. In order to ensure important emails are not missed, the IT Division recommends you check both tabs regularly, or disable the Focused Inbox feature . We encourage you to try using the Focused Inbox, but if you wish to disable the feature, please reference instructions found in the link below.



12/22/2017



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

IT Help Central





