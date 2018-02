Think About IT® will open January 2nd, 2018 and must be completed no later than March 30th, 2018. Students can complete the course at any point during this open window. However, we strongly encourage students to complete it before their spring semester starts. Failure to complete the course will result in a hold being placed on your academic account. To complete the course please click here Posted:

2/14/2018



Originator:

Joseph Pfund



Email:

joseph.s.pfund@ttu.edu



Department:

Risk Intervention and Safety ED





Categories

Academic

Orientation