Speaker: Dr. Meredith Gore

Department of Fisheries and Wildlife, Michigan State University

Wildlife poaching and trafficking, illegal logging, and illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing threaten local livelihoods, undermine sustainable development investments, fuel corruption and organized crime, and may fund violent extremist organizations. Conservation crimes are no longer the responsibility of the conservation community; the private and tech sector, intelligence community, and international organizations are now involved in reducing risks associated with conservation crimes. This talk will highlight some of the major types of conservation crimes, discuss their causes and consequences, and detail how science can be leveraged for positive change.





Dr. Gore specializes in conservation criminology. She received her PhD in Natural Resource Policy and Management from Cornell University and recently served as a Senior Science Advisor in the Office of the Geographer and Global Issues, Bureau of Intelligence and Research at the State Department as part of the Jefferson Science Fellows program.