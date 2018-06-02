We are looking for International Students who identity as a member of the LGBTQIA community to participate in a research study on their experiences in a college campus. This study will involve a 60 minute in-person interview. To express interest in participating in this study, please send an email to Hugo.Garcia@ttu.edu. Research participation is completely confidential. Participants will not receive compensation.

For more information, please contact Dr. Garcia at Hugo.Garcia@ttu.edu.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.