International Students Needed For Study

We are looking for International Students who identity as a member of the LGBTQIA community to participate in a research study on their experiences in a college campus. This study will involve a 60 minute in-person interview. To express interest in participating in this study, please send an email to Hugo.Garcia@ttu.edu. Research participation is completely confidential. Participants will not receive compensation.

 

For more information, please contact Dr. Garcia at Hugo.Garcia@ttu.edu.

 

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.
Posted:
2/13/2018

Originator:
Andrew Herridge

Email:
andrew.herridge@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


