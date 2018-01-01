It’s not too late to sign up today for Chancellor Emeritus Hance’s Seminar on Leadership and Success! You will get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn from his experiences and have the chance to meet guests like Ed Whitacre and Kliff Kingsbury! This one hour, pass/fail class will give you advice and tips on how to succeed in life! Freshmen, Sophomores, Juniors, and Seniors are all encouraged to enroll!!! Mondays from 1:00 – 1:50 p.m. Chancellor Emeritus Hance also invites nationally recognized guest speakers to share their advice. Former guests include: CEO and Chairman of ExxonMobil, Rex Tillerson Head Football Coach, Kliff Kingsbury CEO of AT&T, Randall Stephenson Former Governor of Texas, Rick Perry VP of Southwest Airlines, Linda Rutherford Former CEO of AT&T and GM, Ed Whitacre CEO of Western Refineries, Paul L. Foster Businessman and Art Collector, J.P. Bryan NASA Flight Director, Ginger Kerrick Former CEO of Wellpoint Health Care, Angela Braly To register on Raiderlink: Interdisciplinary Studies BA 4100 Strengths-Based Senior Seminar Section 001 CRN 56763 Posted:

