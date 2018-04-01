In spring 2018 the Italian Program and the Department of Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures will offer a course on Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini.





Academy-award winner Federico Fellini is one of the most influential Italian filmmakers of all times. His films include "Nights of Cabiria" (1957), "The Sweet Life" (1960), "8 1/2" (1963). In this course, we will study his most iconic films that contributed to the definition of the specific genre called "Felliniesque", a mixture of realism and dream-like imagery.





Taught in English.





This course fulfills the Creative Arts core requirement.



