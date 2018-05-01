Women’s & Gender Studies examines the cultural and social construction of gender, explores the history, experiences and contributions of women to society, and studies the influences of gender on the lives of women and men.



Whether students are choosing to go into fields of study such as Business, Medicine, Law or Public Relations, courses in Women’s & Gender Studies provide critical professional development. Our courses emphasize critical thinking across disciplines, which is vital to success in any career you choose. You will learn how to critically evaluate practices, beliefs and standards about gender that shape the opportunities that women and men face in their daily lives.

There are * 652 women’s and gender studies programs at community colleges, colleges, and universities in the U.S.

Spring Term

Open to Graduate WS and non-WS students

WS and non-WS students ENG 5380.002

Adv. Problems in Lit: Feminist Thought & Theory

CRN 54349

M 2pm-4:50pm

ENG/PHIL RM 202

Professor: Dr. Marjean Purinton

