Still looking for a course that fulfills the core Language, Philosophy, and Culture requirements? Enroll in GERM 2312: Literature of the Holocaust for Spring 2018! The course is taught in English and covers the events that lead to the Holocaust, the stages of persecution, victim psychology, perpetrator psychology, and the way the Holocaust can and should be remembered. PLUS, GERM 2312 is part of an undergraduate research grant on Identity and Resistance in Global Context that includes a symposium where undergraduate students can showcase their research! Open to all students. The class will take place MWF from 10:00am to 10:50am. Sign up today!