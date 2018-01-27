A celebration highlighting Scottish heritage and the legacy of Scotland's Poet Laureate, Robert Burns (1759-1796). The event is open to the public and Scottish attire is encouraged.



Doors open at 6:00 PM and dinner begins at 6:30 PM with "Piping in the Haggis" and "The Selkirk Grace".



Activities for the evening include: Prime rib dinner, samples of Scotch whisky, reading from the poems of Robert Burns, story telling, and traditional Scottish performances by Ed Miller ( songsofscotland.com , and Piper Jones Band ( piperjones.com ).



Tickets: $68.75 / person

Tickets can be purchased at United Supermarkets, Dollar Western Wear, Ralph's Records, or by visiting: www.selectaseatlubbock.com while supplies last.

For more information, call: 806-742-3667 or visit www.international.ttu.edu

