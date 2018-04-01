***Please note that I will need another application from you if you applied for an earlier position with our department!***

*Must be in good standing to apply*

All shifts between 8-5 Monday-Friday, 16-20 hours per week.





Job Description:

Student Assistant – Undergraduate Admissions

Primary Duties:

· Process incoming Admissions mail

· Scan, index, and file high volumes of transcripts and other admissions documents.

· Answer phones on the admissions call center

o This includes application status checks, giving information on applications, events, and deadlines, and reassigning calls when needed.

· Train on admissions policies, procedures, and important dates.

Occasional Duties:

· Assist full-time staff members in cleaning office areas such as desks, supply cabinets, break room, etc.

· Deliver paperwork and admissions items to other departments