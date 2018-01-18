GLEAMM SPARK FUND CALL FOR PROPOSALS #4
Next generation hardware and software design, and intelligent micro-grid components
This RFP focuses on the research, development, testing, evaluation and subsequent deployment of Intelligent/self-healing and resilient renewable energy system components for micro grids. The effort must include at least one of the following attributes: sensing, information management, control, status-of-platform-health reporting, and active/passive surface modification to optimize performance of the microgrid functions or system engineering and controls across a spectrum of environmental conditions and stress.
In addition, proposals will be judged on applicability to renewable energy systems, and transferability/applicability to dual-use civil and military aviation applications.
Applications Open: January 18th, 2018
Applications Close: March 30th, 2018
Spark Fund Board Reviews Applications: April 2nd – 16th, 2018
Spark Fund Virtual Finalist Presentations: April 20th, 2018
Points of Contact: Weston Waldo – Weston.Waldo@ttu.edu
Dr. Anette Sobel – Annette.Sobel@ttu.edu