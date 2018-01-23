Texas Tech Alumni Association’s Student Alumni Board is now accepting applications for spring 2018.

Support tradition and be a part of:

Official Ring Ceremonies

Homecoming Events

Networking Events with Alumni

Graduation Fairs

Football Pregame Parties

Student Leadership Appreciation Dinner

Represent & recruit for the Student Alumni Association

Potential to earn $25 per semester to go towards Official Class Ring or Diploma Frame!

Limited Spots Available! All applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, January 26.

For more information or to download an application, visit www.TexasTechAlumni.org/SAB or email SAB Advisor Britta Tye at britta.tye@ttu.edu.