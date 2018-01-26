TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Celebrate Tradition! Deadline to apply for Student Alumni Board is today!

Texas Tech Alumni Association’s Student Alumni Board is now accepting applications for spring 2018.

Support tradition and be a part of:

  • Official Ring Ceremonies
  • Homecoming Events
  • Networking Events with Alumni
  • Graduation Fairs
  • Football Pregame Parties
  • Student Leadership Appreciation Dinner
  • Represent & recruit for the Student Alumni Association

 

Potential to earn $25 per semester to go towards Official Class Ring or Diploma Frame!

Limited Spots Available! All applications are due by 5 p.m. TODAY.

For more information or to download an application, visit www.TexasTechAlumni.org/SAB or email SAB Advisor Britta Tye at britta.tye@ttu.edu.  
